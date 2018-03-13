Home > Sports > Football >

Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly


Ghana Premier League Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly

  • Published:
Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly play

Sports Minister tasks GFA to resolve GPL delay situation quickly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Premier League was scheduled to kick off on the weekend of March 3, 2018.

However, relegated side Great Olympics through a court appeal has placed an injunction on the league after its launch with an indefinite start date now.

Speaking at a Meet the Press event on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has said he is unhappy with the delay of Ghana’s top flight.

The Minister also explained how Ghana Premier League games are means of income for most sellers at the venue is and tasked the Ghana Football Association to resolve the differences and make sure the league starts.

READ MORE:  Swansea City will not appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card decision

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah play

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

 

“I’m not happy at all, I must be honest with you. I told the GFA president that whatever it takes to resolve this issue they should continue,” the Minister said.

“The GPL is an avenue for certain people in this country. Every time I go to the stadium, my doughnut will be bought and that is a means of income for somebody and these petty things help our people.

“So, make sure you resolve all the differences that we have to ensure the league starts well.”

This is not the first time there has been an injunction to halt the Ghana Premier League after King Faisal went to court for a similar situation in the 2013 league season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Isaac Asiamah: Black Stars players are worth more than $5000, Sports Minister claims Isaac Asiamah Black Stars players are worth more than $5000, Sports Minister claims
Reward: Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU Reward Black Queens to receive $32,000 for winning WAFU
2018 Commonwealth Games: Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager
Football: Besiktas defender risks jail over foul-mouthed referee rant Football Besiktas defender risks jail over foul-mouthed referee rant
Football: Ribery in, Robben out, Heynckes annoyed as Bayern go to Besiktas Football Ribery in, Robben out, Heynckes annoyed as Bayern go to Besiktas
Football: Greek football club president apologises after gun incident Football Greek football club president apologises after gun incident

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
3 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus...bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up gamesbullet
6 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
7 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
8 Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red...bullet
10 Premier League Mourinho unrepentant in Manchester...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months
Captain Fit Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months
Kwadwo Asamoah Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid
Fernandinho says there is no danger that Manchester City will let up in their pursuit of the Premier League title
Football Fernandinho promises no let-up in Man City title quest
The coach of Germany's women's team, Steffi Jones, has been sacked after a disastrous performance at a high-profile tournament in the United States
Football Germany sack women's football coach Jones