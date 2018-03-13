news

The Ghana Premier League was scheduled to kick off on the weekend of March 3, 2018.

However, relegated side Great Olympics through a court appeal has placed an injunction on the league after its launch with an indefinite start date now.

Speaking at a Meet the Press event on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has said he is unhappy with the delay of Ghana’s top flight.

The Minister also explained how Ghana Premier League games are means of income for most sellers at the venue is and tasked the Ghana Football Association to resolve the differences and make sure the league starts.

“I’m not happy at all, I must be honest with you. I told the GFA president that whatever it takes to resolve this issue they should continue,” the Minister said.

“The GPL is an avenue for certain people in this country. Every time I go to the stadium, my doughnut will be bought and that is a means of income for somebody and these petty things help our people.

“So, make sure you resolve all the differences that we have to ensure the league starts well.”

This is not the first time there has been an injunction to halt the Ghana Premier League after King Faisal went to court for a similar situation in the 2013 league season.