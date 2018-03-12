Home > Sports > Football >

Swansea City will not appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card decision


Swansea City have issued a statement against the decision of the side appealing a red card issued to Jordan Ayew in a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town.

The Welsh side released this statement after manager Carlos Cavarhal in his press conference after the game spoke on his side considering an appeal.

READ ALSO:Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red card shown to brother Jordan Ayew

However hinted that a few experts will look at it before taking the decision to appeal the decision

Swansea City’s statement stated that

"Swansea City have reluctantly decided against appealing the red card shown to Jordan Ayew at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. The Swans were conscious that if an appeal is deemed frivolous by the Football Association, suspensions can be extended."

READ ALSO:Swansea City manager drops hint to appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card

Ayew misses the three consecutive games which includes an FA Cup quarter final tie against Spurs and two Premier League with Manchester and West Bromwich Albion.

