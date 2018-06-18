Pulse.com.gh logo
Mohamed Salah receives cake from Russian fans on his birthday.


World Cup 2018 Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday

The Liverpool ace was shown some love by Russian fans on his birthday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday
Mohamed Salah marked his 26 birthday on Friday 15 June and Russian fans made his day by presenting him with a gigantic cake.

Salah wasn’t handed a starting spot against Uruguay, despite being declared almost 100% fit by his coach Hector Cuper prior to the game and his teammates failed to give him a win as a birthday present, as late minute goal from Jimenez broke the hearts of the North Africans, including the Liverpool talisman.

play

 

However, a group of Russian fans put smiles back on Mohamed Salah’s face when they presented the African Footballer of the Year with a gigantic cake to celebrate him on his birthday, which was also the day for Islamic celebration after their 30 days of fasting.

 

The celebrations were understandably subdued, after Egypt had lost earlier that day to an 89th minute goal from Uruguay's Jose Gimenez.

