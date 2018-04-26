Moses Foh Amoaning urges Nyantakyi not to contest

news

The Legal Practitioner and ace sports enthusiast has stated that the President of the Ghana Football Association should not go in for another term.

Moses Foh Amoaning was speaking to on Metro TV’s Good evening Ghana when he stated that the incumbent Ghana Football Association President who has occupied the position of 13 years should not run for another term of office.

I don’t think Kwesi should stand, I think it will be a wrong decision.

"This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest.

"As for George, he has always had problems with Kwesi and I think that is a personality problem so he can choose somebody else.

"To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons.

"A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up,”

Nyantakyi did announce that he was not interested in contesting for the GFA Presidency in 2019.

However, GFA Vice President George Afriyie after being relieved of his post following his announcement to contest for the elections can only mean something