Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has revealed that Nwanko Kanu is his idol after his side Atletico Madrid played against the Super Eagles on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Partey featured when Atletico Madrid managed a 3-2 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the GoTV Max Cup friendly.

And the 24-year old midfielder enforcer for the Black Stars and Atletico Madrid has stated that Kanu who played for Nigeria and Ajax, Arsenal, etc is the greatest midfielder he has ever watched.

“I’m a huge admirer of Mikel Obi. I like the way he keeps things very simple on the pitch and makes it seem so simple and easy to do but Nwankwo Kanu is my idol. He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever seen play football," he told completesports Nigeria. “He was a genius.”

Partey also lamented Ghana’s absence from the tournament after failing to make it to Russia following three successive appearances.

“It was unfortunate that Ghana will not be at the World Cup. We tried our best but we were not good enough. That’s behind us now. We will look forward to the future. I congratulate the teams going to the World Cup."

“They are good enough to qualify so we all should support them because they will be flying the flag of Africa,” he said.