Over 1,600 parcels of suspected narcotic drugs seized by Tema police

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:03 - 13 January 2026
Narcotic drugs seized by Tema Police.
The Tema Regional Police Command has intercepted a total of 1,613 parcels of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs in a major intelligence-led operation along the Akosombo–Tema road.

The operation followed intelligence received on 10 January 2026 that suspected narcotic substances were being transported from the Volta Region towards Tema.

Acting on the information, police teams mounted surveillance along the route, with particular focus on the Agomeda Junction area.

The officers intercepted two vehicles—a white Toyota Highlander with registration number GS 2013-13 and a black Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number GC 400-22 at about 12:45 a.m. on 11 January 2026.

The vehicles were being driven by two suspects, identified as Isaac Odoi, aged 33, and Kwame Mani, aged 39.

A search conducted on the vehicles led to the discovery of several compressed yellow-wrapped parcels suspected to be narcotic drugs. The suspects were immediately arrested, and both vehicles were escorted to the police station for further action.

According to the police statement, the suspects and the exhibits were handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Tema, where photographs and inventories were taken on 12 January 2026.

Police said a total of 872 parcels were retrieved from the Mitsubishi Pajero, while 741 parcels were found in the Toyota Highlander, bringing the overall number of intercepted parcels to 1,613.

Samples of the suspected substances are expected to be sent to the Forensic Crime Laboratory for testing, while further searches will be conducted at the suspects’ places of residence.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Police are also taking steps to process the suspects for court.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking in the region.

The Tema Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations against drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

The police have also urged the public to continue providing credible information to support security efforts and help keep communities safe.

