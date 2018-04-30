Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie


Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie

George Afriyie threatens Nyantekyi will lose heavily if he contest for the GFA Presidency

Newly dismissed GFA Vice President George Afriyie has stated clearly that the Kwesi Nyantakyi will lose if he loses heavily if he contest the elections for the Ghana Football Association.

George Afriyie lost his position as Vice President and announced that he wanted to contest for the position as President of the Ghana Football Association.

George Afriyie threatened Kwesi Nyantakyi that he will lose heavily if he does not contest as Vice President

"People should not deceive him [Kwesi Nyantakyi]. He will lose the elections. He has become unpopular. He does not have the public support. You may win with 123 delegates but when you don't have the support of over 23 million ( Ghanaian people, then there is a big problem," 

"It's an election and can also be deceived but I will contest whether he re-contest or not.

"I am very optimistic and so we should wait."

However,Kwesi Nyantakyi is yet to announce his if indeed will seek a re-election for 2019.

