Striker Okyere Wriedt scored the final goal for Bayern Munich II in their 4-2 win over Schalding in the Regionalliga.

The Ghanaian got his goal registered in the 89th minute to tally 17 league goals this term.

Wriedt is now knocking hard on the First team to play in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old caught the eyes of coach Jupp Heynckess who promoted him to the first team.