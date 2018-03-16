Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finals

The biggest stage of club football has reached the last eight of the competition and this is how the fixtures look like.
Real Madrid last season thrashed Juventus 4-1 to become the first club to defend the Champions League title.
Other topliner is the English derby between Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds will host the Citizens at Ansfield in the first leg and travel to Ettihad for the second leg.
This season Man City walloped Liverpool 5-1 at home and suffered a 4-3 defeat in the away fixture.
Below is the full draw
Barcelona vs Roma
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Man City