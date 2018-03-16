Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finals

news

Champions Real Madrid will face Juventus in the re-match of last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid last season thrashed Juventus 4-1 to become the first club to defend the Champions League title.

Other topliner is the English derby between Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds will host the Citizens at Ansfield in the first leg and travel to Ettihad for the second leg.

This season Man City walloped Liverpool 5-1 at home and suffered a 4-3 defeat in the away fixture.

Below is the full draw

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Man City