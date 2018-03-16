Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finals


UEFA Champions League Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finals

The biggest stage of club football has reached the last eight of the competition and this is how the fixtures look like.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finals
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Champions Real Madrid will face Juventus in the re-match of last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid last season thrashed Juventus 4-1 to become the first club to defend the Champions League title.

Other topliner is the English derby between Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds will host the Citizens at Ansfield in the first leg and travel to Ettihad for the second leg.

This season Man City walloped Liverpool 5-1 at home and suffered a 4-3 defeat in the away fixture.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat

Below is the full draw

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Man City

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Europa League: These are the opponents for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in quarter-finals draw UEFA Europa League These are the opponents for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in quarter-finals draw
Football: Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch Football Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kevin-Prince Boateng selects Ronaldinho as the best he played with at AC Milan Ghanaian Players Abroad Kevin-Prince Boateng selects Ronaldinho as the best he played with at AC Milan
Football: Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch Football Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch
Football: Lokomotiv regroup for Akhmat after Europa League flop Football Lokomotiv regroup for Akhmat after Europa League flop
Ghana Premier League: Fixtures and referees for match day 1 Ghana Premier League Fixtures and referees for match day 1

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Check out pictures and videos that went viral...bullet
3 Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social media...bullet
4 Breaking FIFA Rules Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Hearts release list of registered players...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League These 8 clubs have qualified for quartersbullet
7 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League This is the day and time for the...bullet
9 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz...bullet
10 No pain No gain Neymar hits the gym with a broken footbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
3 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
4 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet
10 Lionel Messi Messi wins 2016/2017 Golden Boot Awardbullet

Football

Russia's international forward Aleksandr Kokorin suffered a knee injury which is likely to see him missing the World Cup
Football Russia's Kokorin likely to miss World Cup over knee injury
Manchester United's embarrassing Champions League exit to Sevilla has attracted the most stinging criticism due to manager Jose Mourinho's overly cautious approach
Champions League England's fallen trio eye FA Cup redemption
There have been questions about the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for 740 million euros ($918mn) last April, spending more than 200 million euros on new players in the summer
Serie A Dubai, Russian and US interest in AC Milan - reports
Man of the moment: Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck scores his team's third goal
Europa League Wenger refuses to condemn Welbeck after diving storm