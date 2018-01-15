Unbelievable!!!

Home > Sports > Football >

Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed him- then sends player off

The knight of the whistle in the game between PSG and Nantes has captured the headlines for the wrong reason.

Tony Chapron sent off a Nantes player Diego Carlos who clipped his heels, after the referee attempt to kick out at the player in retaliation had failed.

Angel Di Maria was the scorer of the lone goal as PSG defeated Nantes to go 11-point clear at the top of the French Ligue 1 table in a game that was almost marred by controversial refereeing decisions.

READ MORE: DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensiveplayer after joing Chinese Super League side

Carlos who was handed the matching off orders after the game said.

 "It's a joke," Kita told French TV. "I received 20 text messages from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke.

"If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything."

Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri: "The worst thing is that Diego Carlos will have a minimum one-match suspension. It was a good game for us if we forget the goal ruled out for offside and what happened with Diego Carlos."

