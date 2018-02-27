Richmond Boakye signs 3 year deal with Chinese Club

news

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has signed a 3 year deal with Chinese Club Jiangsu Suning.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom put in a great shift at Serbian Club Red Star Belgrade but has moved on from the side to play his trade in the Far East.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom emerged Red Star Belgrade’s best player in the 2017 calendar year due his exploits with the Serbian side.

The 25 year old striker played for the Ghana Black Satellites as they won bronze in the 2013 u-20 World Cup.

He has also played for teams like Juventus,Elche, Atlanta, Latina and just recently Red Star Belgrade.

Boakye-Yiadom was linked to Chelsea and a few other Premier League clubs but that failed to come to fruition.

Jiangsu Suning will start the Chinese Super League campaign in an away fixture against Guizhou Hengfeng on 4 March 2018 at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Center.