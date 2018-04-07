Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate


World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Ronaldinho has had his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate... voting for the Barcelona star.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ronaldinho has had his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate... voting for the Barcelona star.

The Brazil legend, 38, has claimed his old team-mate is the better of the two and reveals he wishes he could have played for with him for longer.

play

 

Ronaldinho was in Malaysia as part of the Champions League trophy tour when he was asked the almost-inevitable question: Messi or Ronaldo?

When quizzed on his favourite of the two, Ronaldinho revealed: "Messi.

play

 

"I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young.

"I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bundesliga: These are the five key players in Bayern Munich's title win Bundesliga These are the five key players in Bayern Munich's title win
La Liga: Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player La Liga Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player
Football: Eriksen double as Spurs consolidate top-four spot Football Eriksen double as Spurs consolidate top-four spot
Football: Falcao inspires Monaco to victory over Nantes Football Falcao inspires Monaco to victory over Nantes
Football: Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd Football Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd
Thomas Teye Partey: Ghanaian midfielder says Real Madrid clash is just another game Thomas Teye Partey Ghanaian midfielder says Real Madrid clash is just another game

Recommended Videos

Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat
Ghana Premier League: GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches Ghana Premier League GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted in...bullet
3 Prank text gone wrong Raheem Sterling apologizes to Usain Bolt for...bullet
4 Brothers For Life Lovely photos of the Ayew brothers enjoying...bullet
5 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate...bullet
6 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” starbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra...bullet
8 Fire For Fire Has Countryman Songo moved from Adom TV to...bullet
9 Master Richard Mikky Osei Berko believes he will be the...bullet
10 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet

Football

Christian Eriksen was the hero for Tottenham at Stoke City with a brace
Football Albion facing relegation, Stoke in trouble
Paulo Dybala scored two penalties in his hat-trick as Juventus moved a step closer to a seventh straight title
Football Dybala hat-trick stretches Juventus lead in Serie A
Robert Lewandowski's 35 goals in 39 games helped Bayern Munich land a sixth successive Bundesliga title and attracted envious glances from Real Madrid
Football Five key players in Bayern Munich's title win
Bayern Munich have now won the German league 28 times in their illustrious history
Football Bayern Munich win sixth straight German league title