Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate

news

Ronaldinho has had his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate... voting for the Barcelona star.

The Brazil legend, 38, has claimed his old team-mate is the better of the two and reveals he wishes he could have played for with him for longer.

Ronaldinho was in Malaysia as part of the Champions League trophy tour when he was asked the almost-inevitable question: Messi or Ronaldo?

When quizzed on his favourite of the two, Ronaldinho revealed: "Messi.

"I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young.

"I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time."