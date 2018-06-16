Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic


Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic

Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that he means business at this World Cup after his stunning hat-trick secured a 3-3 draw here with Spain in a tournament classic and saw him reach another career landmark.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal that completed his hat-trick and earned Portugal a draw against Spain play

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal that completed his hat-trick and earned Portugal a draw against Spain

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that he means business at this World Cup after his stunning hat-trick secured a 3-3 draw here with Spain in a tournament classic and saw him reach another career landmark.

The Real Madrid superstar crashed in an 88th-minute free-kick to earn a point for the European champions in this Group B opener, after a second-half goal from Nacho had put the Spaniards 3-2 ahead.

Before that, Ronaldo had twice given his side the lead in the first half, only for Diego Costa to equalise each time for a Spanish side who peformed admirably on a steamy night on Russia's Black Sea coast after a chaotic few days.

Fernando Hierro was making his debut on their bench, just two days after the sensational sacking of Julen Lopetegui, but Ronaldo stole the headlines.

After only three goals in total at the last three World Cups, he doubled his tournament tally in one night here, and has now scored at eight consecutive major tournaments going back to Euro 2004, when he was still a teenager.

He is just the fourth player to score at four World Cups, following in the footsteps of Pele and German duo Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

"It's a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," said Ronaldo, before adding: "For me the most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup."

His hat-trick came just hours after legal sources in Spain said Ronaldo had agreed to pay the Spanish taxman 18.8 million euros ($20 million) to settle a tax fraud claim.

Spain players rush to celebrate with Diego Costa, who scored twice for the 2010 World Cup winners play

Spain players rush to celebrate with Diego Costa, who scored twice for the 2010 World Cup winners

(AFP)

But Ronaldo was clearly not distracted by that, and his team-mate Bernardo Silva admitted after the game that "when he plays like that, everything is possible."

Ronaldo had put Portugal ahead from a fourth-minute penalty after going down in the box under a foul from his Real club colleague Nacho, playing at right-back with Dani Carvajal not fit.

Hierro 'proud'

Hierro, who cut an animated figure as he stood on the touchline with his sleeves rolled up, must have wondered at that point what he had let himself in for. Yet Spain responded superbly.

"We have to be very proud of the boys. To lift ourselves in adversity and turn the match around, we showed character, pride," said Hierro, himself a former Spain star but someone with limited coaching experience.

"This is a mature team. They have been playing together a long time and it is a pleasure to have these players."

The 2010 World Cup winners drew level for the first time in the 24th minute via a trademark piece of centre-forward play by Costa, who left Pepe on the floor as the pair challenged for a high ball, before breaking into the box and planting a low shot into the bottom corner.

David de Gea's horrible blunder gifted Ronaldo his second goal play

David de Gea's horrible blunder gifted Ronaldo his second goal

(AFP)

Portugal appealed in vain for a foul on Pepe, but there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.

The European champions went back in front just before the break in what was a horrible moment for Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, who made a complete hash of dealing with Ronaldo's shot from 20 yards that was well struck but straight at him.

But Spain regrouped at the interval and drew level 10 minutes into the second half with a textbook set-piece counter, Sergio Busquets heading a free-kick back across goal for Costa to turn it in.

Three minutes after that, Nacho's glorious effort from 22 yards made it 3-2, his half-volley curling into the net off the left-hand post.

That looked to be that, before Ronaldo intervened to have the last word, and Morocco -- beaten 1-0 by Iran earlier on Friday -- will not look forward to facing him in their next game.

"When you come up against a player like Cristiano these things can happen. Whoever has him on their side is lucky," added Hierro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best' hat-trick after pegging back Spain World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best' hat-trick after pegging back Spain
Football: Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
Football: Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check Football Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check
Football: Iran deserve level playing field - Queiroz Football Iran deserve level playing field - Queiroz
World Cup 2018: Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco World Cup 2018 Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco
Football: Real Madrid beat Barcelona in race for 17-year-old Rodrygo Football Real Madrid beat Barcelona in race for 17-year-old Rodrygo

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
5 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
8 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
9 From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for...bullet

Related Articles

Football Pre-World Cup chaos motivates Iran - Queiroz
Ronaldo Real Madrid star agrees 18.8mln tax settlement
Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Football Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal
World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbers

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

France coach Didier Deschamps has told his side to 'seize the day' against Australia in their World Cup opener in Kazan
Football 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli attends a press conference in Moscow
Football Argentina's Sampaoli confident ahead of Iceland test
Peru's forward Paolo Guerrero got a late reprieve after being banned for taking cocaine
Football Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe