Seeing Jordan and Andre play well makes Abedi happy


The Ayews This is what makes Abedi Pele happy when it comes to Andre and Jordan

Andre and Jordan Ayew play in one of the best leagues in the world. For their father Abedi Pele, here's what puts a smile on his face.

  • Published:
Abedi Pele is a proud father having had the chance to see his sons play in the senior national team of Ghana and gain global recognition.

Two of his sons, Andre and Jordan currently play in the English Premier League with Swansea City. The Ayew brother previously played at Olympique Marseille together before making their move to England.

For one of Africa’s greatest players, nothing will cheer the man who has been likened to Brazilian Pele than to see his seeds flourish in the sport.

Andre talks about how his father Abedi Pele escaped crushing poverty through football. So, for him to see his sons play well puts a smile on his face.

“Through football, my dad escaped crushing poverty,” he says of his famous father,” Andre Ayew says in an interview with independent.co.uk.

“We are from the northern part of Ghana where I must say things are not all rosy and, for him, it was the only way for him to make a difference.

“Some people say he was like Brazilian Pele but if there was anything they had in common they both wanted the ball at their feet and were unstoppable in big games.

“He tells me that the only thing that puts a smile on his face is when he sees my brother and I playing well in the best league.”

Andre and Jordan Ayew missed Swansea City’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. Andre was ineligible to play having featured for West Ham United with Jordan missing the match due to suspension from a red card.

