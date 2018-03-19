Black Stars midfielder registers hat-trick for Chinese side

news

Frank Acheampong bagged all the three goals in his side’s 3-2 victory over Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

It took the former Anderlecht player just 16 minutes to hit the back of the net, Alexandre Pato drew the visitors’ level in the 54 minute.

But Anthony Modeste gave Tianjin Quanjian the lead in the 74th minute and Acheampong gave Tianjin Teda the equaliser.

And when the game appeared to be heading to a 2-2 draw Frank Acheampong who was in his high element registered the match winner in the 90 minute.