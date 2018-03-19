Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars midfielder registers hat-trick for Chinese side


Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder registers hat-trick for Chinese side

Frank Acheampong scored a hat-trick for Tianjin Teda as they defeated Tianjin Quanjian at home in the Chinese Super League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Black Stars midfielder registers hat-trick for Chinese side
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Frank Acheampong bagged all the three goals in his side’s 3-2 victory over Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

It took the former Anderlecht player just 16 minutes to hit the back of the net, Alexandre Pato drew the visitors’ level in the 54 minute.

READ MORE: Results and all scorers on match day 1 of the GPL

But Anthony Modeste gave Tianjin Quanjian the lead in the 74th minute and Acheampong gave Tianjin Teda the equaliser.

And when the game appeared to be heading to a 2-2 draw Frank Acheampong who was in his high element registered the match winner in the 90 minute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Wu beauty! Hulk praise as Chinese ace grabs 'big four' Football Wu beauty! Hulk praise as Chinese ace grabs 'big four'
La Liga: Messi takes Barcelona 11 points clear, Ronaldo hits four La Liga Messi takes Barcelona 11 points clear, Ronaldo hits four
Serie A: Albiol keeps Napoli's title hopes burning Serie A Albiol keeps Napoli's title hopes burning
Ligue 1: Depay grabs Lyon dramatic win over top-three rivals Marseille Ligue 1 Depay grabs Lyon dramatic win over top-three rivals Marseille
Football: Former African champions ASEC, V Club flop at home Football Former African champions ASEC, V Club flop at home
CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars move on to play in the Confederations Cup CAF Champions League Aduana Stars move on to play in the Confederations Cup

Recommended Videos

Christian Atsu: Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children Christian Atsu Footballer Organizes Fundraising For Needy Children
Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results on match day 1 of the GPLbullet
3 Friendly Game Winful Cobbinah’s brace hands Hearts of Oak victorybullet
4 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid draw Juventus in quarter-finalsbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL...bullet
6 New Haircut Neymar reveals his dreadful new DREADLOCKSbullet
7 FA Cup This is why Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan will be...bullet
8 CAF Champions League Ghanaian champions suffer 0-4 defeat...bullet
9 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars move on to play in the...bullet
10 Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies star wins first man of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Leipzig's midfielder Naby Keita celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Five things we learned in week 27
Manchester United's midfielder Nemanja Matic celerates scoring
FA Cup Four things we learned in the quarter finals
Winning moment: Timo Werner fires Leipzig's winner in the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Werner fires Leipzig to shock win over Bayern
Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals with an extra-time win over Leicester
Pedro Rodriguez Spaniard keeps Chelsea in the hunt for FA Cup glory