WAFA impeccable on spot kicks to progress

WAFA progressed to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Likpe Heroes at the Kpando Park on Sunday.

Both sides were tied 0-0 after regulation time.

The Academy Boys created a lot of scoring chances but surprisingly could not convert any of those opportunities.

Coach Sadiq Abubakar made eight changes handing debuts to striker Timothee Koudo and Mark Abila.

Also, George Asamoah was handed his first start after debuting in the 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Thursday.

During the shoot-outs, all five kickers- Umar Basiru, Nuhu, Augustine Boakye, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom and Timothee Koudo-scored.

With the ABBA system implemented, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi saved one (the second) of the four kicks by Likpe Heroes.