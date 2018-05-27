Home > Sports > Football >

WAFA impeccable on spot kicks to progress


MTN FA Cup WAFA impeccable on spot kicks to progress to next round

WAFA progressed to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Likpe Heroes at the Kpando Park on Sunday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

WAFA progressed to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Likpe Heroes at the Kpando Park on Sunday.

Both sides were tied 0-0 after regulation time.

The Academy Boys created a lot of scoring chances but surprisingly could not convert any of those opportunities.

Coach Sadiq Abubakar made eight changes handing debuts to striker Timothee Koudo and Mark Abila.

Also, George Asamoah was handed his first start after debuting in the 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Thursday.

During the shoot-outs, all five kickers- Umar Basiru, Nuhu, Augustine Boakye, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom and Timothee Koudo-scored.

With the ABBA system implemented, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi saved one (the second) of the four kicks by Likpe Heroes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties MTN FA Cup Asante Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties
Patrick Twumasi: Ghanaian striker scores seventh league goal for Astana FC Patrick Twumasi Ghanaian striker scores seventh league goal for Astana FC
Football: Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil Football Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil
Investigative Journalist: Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists
Football: Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury Football Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury
Football: Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans Football Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
4 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
5 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet
10 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer made just 19 appearances in all competitions as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League
Football Hannover sign Wimmer on loan from Stoke
Loris Karius was subjected to vile abuse after his blunders cost Liverpool the Champions League
Football Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
English Championship Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest
After winning the Champions League for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale is now focused on deciding whether his future lies with the Spanish giants
Football Bale due for crunch talks with Real as soon as celebrations finish