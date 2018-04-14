Leicester City manager hints of Daniel Amartey's return

news

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has hinted that Ghana international Daniel Amartey is on the road to recovery.

The French gaffer revealed that Amartey is currently doing some workout in the gym and could play next week when they host Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

“Amartey is coming back slowly,” Puel stated on Friday’s pre-match presser ahead of the game with Burnley on Saturday.

“He is always in the gym and hopefully he can come back on the pitch next week.”

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has not featured since pulling a hamstring injury in the early minutes of their game with Bournemouth last month.