MTN FA Cup awards nominees announced

The FA Cup committee have announced the nominees for the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup awards.

The ceremony is to take place at the M-Plaza hotel with the date to be communicated later.

The awards will also be intertwined with the launch of the new 2017/2018 MTN FA Cup season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko won the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup after beating Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final to lift the glittering trophy in Tamale.

Here is the full list of nominees for the awards

7TH MTN FA CUP AWARDS- NOMINEES

1. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

WINFUL COBBINAH- HEARTS OF OAK SC

ISAAC AMOAH – AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS FC

SADDICK ADAMS - ASANTE KOTOKO SC

2. MOST PROMISING PLAYER

DAVID S. ABAGNA – WA ALL STARS FC

RAPHAEL OCLOO- OKYEMAN PALNNERS FC

RASHID NORTEY – MEDEAMA SC

3. BEST DEFENDER

RICHARD AKROFI- HEARTS OF OAK SC

AHMED ADAMS- ASANTE KOTOKO SC

IBRAHIM YARO- MEDEAMA SC

4. TOP SCORER

SADDICK ADAMS- ASANTE KOTOKO SC

RAPHAEL OCLOO – OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC

5. BEST REFEREE OF THE YEAR

CHARLES BULU

J.A AMENYA

AWAL MOHAMMED

6. ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR

SHINE ARYEETEY

KENNEDY SARFO ADADE

SAMUEL ASIEDU

7. MATCH COMMISIONER OF THE YEAR

AA LAWAL

J.F MENSAH

ALHAJI S.D YAHAYA

8. BEST TEAM SUPPORTERS

HEARTS OF OAK SC

ASANTE KOTOKO SC

TRUE DEMOCRACY FC

9. GAME OF THE YEAR

ASANTE KOTOKO SC vrs MEDEAMA SC

HEARTS OF OAK SC vrs ASANTE KOTOKO SC

ACCRA YOUNG WISE vrs HEARTS OF OAK SC

10. SPECIAL AWARDS

MR EBENEZER TWUM ASANTE - CEO OF MTN GHANA

M-PLAZA HOTEL

NII AMO CUDJOE & ASSOCIATES

BABA MALLAM NUHU – NORTHERN REGION RFA

EVANS ADJEI- COACH OF DANBORT FC

WESTERN REGION RFA

ASHANTI REGION RFA

11. FAIR PLAY TEAM

MEDEAMA SC

12. GOAL OF THE SEASON

TO BE ANNOUNCED

13. COACH OF THE YEAR

STEPHEN POLLACK

FRANK NUTALL

14. MOST PROMISING MATCH OFFICIALS