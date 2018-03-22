MTN FA Cup awards nominees announced

The MTN FA Cup committee have announced the nominess for the 2016/2017 FA Cup Awards
The ceremony is to take place at the M-Plaza hotel with the date to be communicated later.
The awards will also be intertwined with the launch of the new 2017/2018 MTN FA Cup season.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko won the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup after beating Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final to lift the glittering trophy in Tamale.
Here is the full list of nominees for the awards
7TH MTN FA CUP AWARDS- NOMINEES
1. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
2. MOST PROMISING PLAYER
3. BEST DEFENDER
4. TOP SCORER
5. BEST REFEREE OF THE YEAR
6. ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR
7. MATCH COMMISIONER OF THE YEAR
8. BEST TEAM SUPPORTERS
9. GAME OF THE YEAR
10. SPECIAL AWARDS
11. FAIR PLAY TEAM
12. GOAL OF THE SEASON
13. COACH OF THE YEAR
14. MOST PROMISING MATCH OFFICIALS