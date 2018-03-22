Home > Sports >

MTN FA Cup awards nominees announced


MTN FA Cup awards nominees announced

The MTN FA Cup committee have announced the nominess for the 2016/2017 FA Cup Awards

The FA Cup committee have announced the nominees for the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup awards.

The ceremony is to take place at the M-Plaza hotel with the date to be communicated later.

The awards will also be intertwined with the launch of the new 2017/2018 MTN FA Cup season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko won the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup after beating Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final to lift the glittering trophy in Tamale.

Here is the full list of nominees for the awards

7TH MTN FA CUP AWARDS- NOMINEES

1. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

  • WINFUL COBBINAH- HEARTS OF OAK SC
  • ISAAC AMOAH – AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS FC
  • SADDICK ADAMS - ASANTE KOTOKO SC                                           

2. MOST PROMISING PLAYER

  • DAVID S. ABAGNA – WA ALL STARS FC
  • RAPHAEL OCLOO- OKYEMAN PALNNERS FC
  • RASHID NORTEY – MEDEAMA SC

3. BEST DEFENDER

  • RICHARD AKROFI- HEARTS OF OAK SC
  • AHMED ADAMS- ASANTE KOTOKO SC
  • IBRAHIM YARO- MEDEAMA SC

4. TOP SCORER

  • SADDICK ADAMS- ASANTE KOTOKO SC
  • RAPHAEL OCLOO – OKYEMAN PLANNERS FC

5. BEST REFEREE OF THE YEAR

  • CHARLES BULU
  • J.A AMENYA
  • AWAL MOHAMMED

6. ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR

  • SHINE ARYEETEY
  • KENNEDY SARFO ADADE
  • SAMUEL ASIEDU

7. MATCH COMMISIONER OF THE YEAR

  • AA LAWAL
  • J.F MENSAH
  • ALHAJI S.D YAHAYA

8. BEST TEAM SUPPORTERS

  • HEARTS OF OAK SC
  • ASANTE KOTOKO SC
  • TRUE DEMOCRACY FC

9.  GAME OF THE YEAR

  • ASANTE KOTOKO SC vrs MEDEAMA SC
  • HEARTS OF OAK SC vrs ASANTE KOTOKO SC
  • ACCRA YOUNG WISE vrs HEARTS OF OAK SC

10.  SPECIAL AWARDS

  • MR EBENEZER TWUM ASANTE - CEO OF MTN GHANA
  • M-PLAZA HOTEL
  • NII AMO CUDJOE & ASSOCIATES
  • BABA MALLAM NUHU – NORTHERN REGION RFA
  • EVANS ADJEI- COACH OF DANBORT FC
  • WESTERN REGION RFA
  • ASHANTI REGION RFA

11. FAIR PLAY TEAM

  • MEDEAMA SC           

12. GOAL OF THE SEASON

  • TO BE ANNOUNCED

13. COACH OF THE YEAR

  • STEPHEN POLLACK
  • FRANK NUTALL

14. MOST PROMISING MATCH OFFICIALS

  • MOHAMMED ISSAHAKU
  • DANIEL AKOTO
