Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire


World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire

The plane carrying the saudi Arabia national team players in Russia suffered a fire in one of its engines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The playing body and the officials of the Saudi Arabia's 2018 FIFA World Cup team were left in shock after the plane carrying them caught fire on Monday.

The incident happened when the team flew to Rostov-on-Don for their next match.

The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

"It was a small fire in one of the engines, the right engine, but the plane landed safely," association president Ahmad Al Harbi told Saudi sports TV channel KSA.

One of the Saudi players, Hatan Bahbir, said in a video on the federation's Twitter account: "We arrived safely and we are all fine... it was a simple malfunction'."

In the video, someone off-camera asks him if he was scared. He replies: "No, no. Well, of course we were scared a bit, but thank God."

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement it "would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely".

Saudi Arabia will face Uruguay in their second group A game, after their opening day 0-5 mauling by hosts Russia

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisia
Football: Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last
Number 12: FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
World Cup 2018: Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
Football: Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire Football Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire
Football: Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov Football Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: World Cup update on Sports Beat Sports Beat World Cup update on Sports Beat
Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland



Top Articles

1 Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday fivebullet
4 Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFAbullet
5 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
6 World Cup 2018 Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah...bullet
7 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
9 FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Switzerland in numbersbullet
10 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet

Sports

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Media reports said Mexican fans aimed homophobic shouts at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the game at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium
Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants
England celebrate Harry Kane's winning goal against Tunisia
Football Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Eden Hazard is challenged by Panama's Gabriel Torres
Football Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard