Here are the kick-off times for matchday two World Cup games

Three games will be played on matchday two of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Hector Cuper’s team in their first appearance at the Mundial in 28 years will take on Uruguay on Friday at 12: 00pm Ghanaian time, which will be 1:00pm in Nigeria, 3:00pm Kenyan, Ugandan, Tanzanian and Ethiopian times.

The game will be played at the 45,000 seater, Ekaterinburg Arena in the city of Yekaterinburg.

Egypt’s game will not be enough for the day as another African side will do battle afterwards. Morocco will be up against Iran for the third game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The match will kick-off at 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

All roads will lead to the 68,134 gigantic Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg for the tie between Morocco and Iran.

The day will not be complete without the most expected action attraction tie for day, between reigning European champions, Portugal and former world and European champions Spain at 6:00pm in Ghana. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

48,000 Fisht Olympic built in 2013 as one of the host stadia for the Sochi Winter Olympics will the venue for the all-European clash.