Morocco vs Iran in numbers


Morocco want to open their World Cup account with a win against Iran

  Published:
The North Africans have played once against the Asian, a game which ended in a draw. However, this is going to be their first FIFA World Cup game.

Morocco are ranked 41, with Iran ranking 37 in the latest FIFA ranking.

Morocco are participating in their fifth FIFA World Cup, while Iran will be making their third appearance in the World Cup

They last qualified for the Mundial in 1998, whereas Iran have qualified for the World Cup in back-to-back tournaments for the first time ever

Morocco's best performance in the FIFA World Cup was in 1986 when they reached the round of 16 in Mexico, however, their opponent have never qualified from the group stage.

Morocco have won only two of their 13 games at the World Cup (drew four, lost seven), including five defeats in their last seven games (won one, drew one) and Morocco on the other hand have won only one of their 12 games (drew three, lost eight) - against USA on 21 June 1998 (2-1).

Morocco were the only team not to concede a single goal in the third round of CAF qualifiers for Russia 2018 (six games), whereas, Iran were unbeaten in their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, winning 12 games and drawing the other six (AFC second round and third round). They also kept 14 clean sheets in those 18 games.

This is Herve Renard's first World Cup as manager, while, Carlos Queiroz is taking part in his third consecutive World Cup tournament as manager, and second in a row with Iran. His best performance was in 2010, when he led Portugal to the Round of 16.

Starting XI for Morocco:

12. EL KAJOUI

2. HAKIMI

5. BENATIA

6. SAISS

7. ZIYACH

8. EL AHMADI

9. EL KAABI

10. BELHANDA

14. BOUSSOUFA

16. N. AMRABAT

18. HARIT

 

Starting XI for Iran:

IR Iran

1. A. BEIRANVAND

3. HAJI SAFI

4. R. CHESHMI

7. SHOJAEI. M

8. M. POURALIGANJI

9. OMID

10. KARIM

11. V. AMIRI

18. A. JAHANBAKHSH

20. SARDAR

23. RAMI

