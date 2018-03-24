MLB 2018: what to expect this season

news

MAJOR MILESTONES

The Major League Baseball seasons begins on Thursday, with six new managers at the helm, a pair of notable position changes, and several milestones within reach. Here’s a look at what to expect this season:

3,000 Hits

2,968 — The Angels’ Albert Pujols, with 614 career home runs, would join Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez as the only players in history with 600 home runs and 3,000 hits.

2,500 Hits

2,376 — Robinson Cano, Seattle

2,000 Hits

1,986 — Joe Mauer, Minnesota

350 Home Runs

348 — Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland

300 Home Runs

277 — Jay Bruce, Mets

267 — Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

267 — Chris Davis, Baltimore

2,000 Runs Batted In

1,918 — Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Angels

400 Doubles

394 — Dustin Pedroia, Boston

378 — Ian Kinsler, Los Angeles Angels

100 Triples

96 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle

4,000 Total Bases

3,985 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle

3,857 — Robinson Cano, Seattle

1,000 Walks

996 — Joey Votto, Cincinnati

——

250 Victories

237 — C.C. Sabathia, Yankees

200 Wins

188 — Justin Verlander, Houston

3,000 Strikeouts

2,846 — C.C. Sabathia, Yankees

2,500 Strikeouts

2,416 — Justin Verlander, Houston

2,342 — Felix Hernandez, Seattle

400 Games Started

385 — Justin Verlander, Houston

381 — Zack Greinke, Arizona

2,000 Innings

1,935 — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

1,897 — Max Scherzer, Washington

1,892 — Adam Wainwright, St. Louis

NEW TEAMS

Jake Arrieta, pitcher, Philadelphia (from Chicago Cubs)

Yu Darvish, pitcher, Chicago Cubs (from Los Angeles Dodgers)

Carlos Santana, first baseman, Philadelphia (from Cleveland)

Eric Hosmer, first baseman, San Diego (from Kansas City)

Evan Longoria, third baseman, San Francisco (from Tampa Bay)

Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder, Yankees (from Miami)

Andrew McCutchen, outfielder, San Francisco (from Pittsburgh)

Marcell Ozuna, outfielder, St. Louis (from Miami)

Dee Gordon, outfielder, Seattle (from Miami)

Christian Yelich, outfielder, Milwaukee (from Miami)

J.D. Martinez, outfielder, Boston (from Arizona)

NEW MANAGERS

Aaron Boone, Yankees

Mickey Callaway, Mets

Dave Martinez, Washington

Gabe Kapler, Philadelphia

Alex Cora, Boston

Ron Gardenhire, Detroit

NEW POSITIONS

Manny Machado, Baltimore (from third base to shortstop)

After spending most of his career at third base and winning three Gold Glove awards, Machado will move to shortstop, a position he played in the minors.

When shortstop J.J. Hardy was out with an injury in 2016, Machado started 43 games at short, but only played third base last season.

The only player to win Gold Gloves at two infield positions is Placido Polanco, who won at second base (2007, 2009) and third base (2011).

Dee Gordon, Seattle (from second base to center field)

After starting 502 games at second base (and 149 at short) during his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins, Gordon is making the move to the outfield.

He is a two-time National League All-Star with a Gold Glove with the Marlins in 2015, but Seattle is set at second base with Robinson Cano.

The only player to win Gold Gloves as an infielder and outfielder is Darin Erstad, who won Gold Gloves as an outfielder in 2000 and 2002 and as a first baseman in 2004, all with the Anaheim Angels.

STREAKS ON THE LINE

Jose Altuve, Houston

Four consecutive seasons with 200 base hits. From 2014 through 2017, Altuve has collected 845 hits; Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies is second with 747. Altuve has also stolen at least 30 bases six straight seasons.

Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland — Six consecutive seasons with 30 home runs. He has the most home runs in baseball, 231, during that stretch.

Nolan Arenado, Colorado — Three consecutive seasons with at least 35 home runs, 130 runs batted in and 350 totals bases.

Max Scherzer, Washington — Six straight seasons with 200 strikeouts, and five consecutive seasons with 200 innings pitched.

Chris Sale, Boston — Five consecutive seasons with 200 strikeouts.

Jeff Samardzija, San Francisco — Five straight seasons with 200 innings pitched.

POWER PAIR

With the acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees now have the only two players who hit at least 50 home runs last season in their lineup. Aaron Judge became the first rookie to hit 50 (he finished with 52), and Stanton led the majors with 59 as a Miami Marlin.

Only five times have teammates each hit more than 45 home runs in the same season:

1961 Yankees: Roger Maris (61 home runs) and Mickey Mantle (54)

1927 Yankees: Babe Ruth (60) and Lou Gehrig (47)

1931 Yankees: Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (46)

2001 Texas Rangers: Alex Rodriguez (52) and Rafael Palmeiro (47)

2005 Boston Red Sox: David Ortiz (47) and Manny Ramirez (45)

IS THIS ‘NEXT YEAR?’

The Seattle Mariners have not made the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the majors.

The 2001 Mariners went 116-46, tying the major league record for victories with the 1906 Chicago Cubs.

Ichiro Suzuki was a rookie. (He is back with Seattle this season at the age of 44.)

Jamie Moyer won 20 games at the age of 38.

Second baseman Bret Boone drove in 141 runs.

Kazuhiro Sasaki picked up 45 saves.

Sources: MLB.com; Baseball-Reference.com

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ELENA GUSTINES © 2018 The New York Times