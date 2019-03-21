A Nigerian woman lost her temper completely and flogged a plus size woman mercilessly after reportedly meeting her in her cloth in her husband’s home after allegedly having sex with him.

According to gistreel.com, the unnamed woman got so incensed that attempts by neighbours to calm her down was fruitless.

A video in circulation shows the uncontrollable woman asking her ‘rival’ in her native (Igbo Language) what authority did she have to wrap her cloth around herself and still sleep with her husband.

The trespasser is seen in the video genuflecting and begging for forgiveness, but to no avail.

