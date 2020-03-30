Father of the defunct musician, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor, passed on 27th March at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after contracting Coronavirus. He returned from the U.K on 19th of March and Obuor has been criticized for not disclosing his travel history, therefore, exposing medics who were treating him to the virus.

In fresh allegations, Obuor has been accused of planning to secretly get his father’s corpse out of the Ridge Hospital mortuary at one midnight during the weekend. In a report by 3News.com, a young man, who pleaded anonymity, said the musician “came to the hospital morgue with some young men but the staff on duty at the morgue prevented him from having access to the remains of his father”.

“It nearly turned into a brawl,” he said in Twi. “It took the intervention of the National Security to calm the situation. Obour left with his men and came back to the mortuary again around Saturday 2:00 am [but] the National Security are currently stationed at the morgue till this morning” the website quoted the anonymous young man to have added.

Bice Osei-Kuffour Obour

Though Obour is yet to directly speak on the report, he shared a comment on social media targeted at those peddling the falsehood about matters surrounding his father’s demise. “The spirit of God and the spirit of my dead father will not stay mute over all these false accusations... God will speak for me....” he wrote.

See his post below.