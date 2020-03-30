The Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adams Mutawakilu, said the unscheduled power cuts experienced in parts of the country over the last month must not continue.

"We have enough generation [capacity]. The government should not complain of a lack of fuel and therefore, we should not expect the dumsor that we have been experiencing up until today to continue. That is why we are calling on Nana Akufo-Addo to make the constant supply of electricity a priority," he said.

In a statement, he stated that: "Given that more Ghanaians will be staying and working in their various homes, and with kids having to connect with their academic tutors via e-learning platforms, reliable but stable supply of power is required to keep life together in times like this. By this statement, we request the President and by extension the government to assure Ghanaians of a stable supply of electricity in order to allow for life in their homes worthy to live."

Lot of people have raised concerns about the way their lights have not been stable for sometime now.