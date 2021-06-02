AfricaMatters: Featuring the Future Leaders of Africa!

The amazing list of rising under-35 stars has been submitted by organisations, from across the board of African business sectors – from legal, finance, tech and retail to the healthcare and advertising sectors and you can own this important and highly shareable content.
Confirmed interviews to date:
- Nicholas Riemers – head: investment education, FNB
- Simphiwe Mokonza – chemical engineer, Sanedi
- Raees Carim – app founder, PharmaGo
- Courtney Hodgson – founder, Kiffkak
- Phumelela Malinga – designer, By Phume
- Nombuso Khanyile – designer, Afrikan Passion Designs
- Lekau Sehoana – founder, Drip Footwear
- Hatsu Mphatsoe – copywriter, Ogilvy
- Connor Rogers – senior sales manager, VDX.tv
- Ashleigh Burton – head of social media, Weber Shandwick Africa
- Izak van der Walt – integrated business unit manager, HaveYouHeard Marketing
- Neo Makongoza – group head copywriter, Grey
- Itumeleng Matlare – brand manager, Tiger Brands
- Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure Investment Holdings
- Robyn Hobson – head of sales and marketing, Mobile Guardian
- Serisha Pillay – senior marketing manager, Discovery Limited
- Ashton Muller – team manager/brand manager, Goliath Gaming
- Alex Krause – senior strategist, HelloFCB+
