Bpifrance and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) are committed to strengthening support for entrepreneurs in French-speaking member countries

On this occasion, Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, CEO of ICD , declared «By concluding this partnership with Bpifrance University, we are delighted to provide our network in the ICD French-speaking member countries with a quality e-learning platform and to contribute to the provision of the technical assistance necessary for the development of skills of private sector actors. This will be achieved with free access to targeted training modules to address the challenges faced by private sector actors».

On her part, Ms. Hélène Clément, Director of Programs and Courses at Bpifrance University , declared: "Supporting entrepreneurs is the key to the growth of VSEs and SMEs, a source of value and employment creation. Our e-learning programs aim to help SME managers to develop skills and to review their strategies and areas of development. It is therefore a great pride to collaborate with our partner, the ICD, in order to offer this content to French-speaking leaders ".

The accessible training content addresses all the useful topics related to management and business development in the form of 5 to 10 minute sessions, such as: strategy, finance, innovation, international, marketing, sales, purchasing, production, supply chain, legal, human resources, management, personal development, leadership, digital transformation, corporate social responsibility...

The following are also offered:

• Thematic modules, short and oriented towards implementation,

• Webinars, deepening the modules or focusing on a subject, which also promote exchanges between entrepreneurs from different countries,

• Quizzes and interactive exercises,

• Guides,

• Podcasts,

The platform is accessible free of charge, at any time, by simple registration on the following site: https://ICD-ps.org/en/e-learning

About Bpifrance: Bpifrance finances companies - at every stage of their development - with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also ensures their export activity through a wide range of products. Advice, university, networking and acceleration programmes for start-ups, SMEs and ETIs are also part of the offer to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a close, single and efficient contact to help them face their challenges.

Bpifrance is also France's sovereign wealth fund, dedicated to direct and indirect investments, mainly in partnership with sovereign wealth funds and large international institutional investors, offering a wide range of international actions to foreign institutions.

Bpifrance supports foreign countries, particularly in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, to help them create or develop their own tools for financing their economy: - To help innovative companies emerge and grow and to structure the instruments for supporting and financing projects (structuring a seed fund, designing a range of innovation financing, evaluating the potential of an innovative project for an investor) - To develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem that creates jobs, by promoting access to bank credit for SMEs

About ICD: The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments.

ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive.

