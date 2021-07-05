Business Insider Africa marks 1 year anniversary under Pulse license

Speaking on the anniversary, Founder & Publisher of Pulse, Leonard Stiegeler said: "It feels great to be at the one year mark with Business Insider Africa. In this short year, we have established the brand as a dependable and timely business news outlet on the continent - with a keen eye for the people behind the business. I look forward to more growth in the future as we work to further highlight what makes Africa’s business scene tick."

Business Insider’s International Partner Manager, Roosa Kivisto commented: ‘We are excited about our continued partnership with Pulse to bring the Business Insider content and spirit to Africa - and tell African business stories regionally and world-wide. On the strong basis established we will continue to build together.’

Victor Oluwole, Head & Editor of Business Insider Africa, also commented: "In the time since Business Insider has been relaunched, we have seen a lot of growth in our readership and viewership as well as an increase in the size of our social communities. We strive to ensure that we deliver detailed and timely business news coverage, as well as strong background information, which our community has come to rely on us for."

Business Insider Africa has grown a robust followership across its website and social platforms, with close to 1 million followers on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter combined. The website had its largest audience on record in 2021 with an average of about 800,000 unique visitors per month in Africa.

The news outlet will mark its first anniversary with a special interview featuring three African entrepreneurs named in this year's Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts ( Abasi Ene-Obong, Founder 54gene (https://bit.ly/3xlhHi6); Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, Founder Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab (https://bit.ly/3jKSvgN); Alloysius Attah, Co-Founder, Farmerline ) (https://bit.ly/3hGR0Ol), as well as an exclusive interview with Seigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO West Africa & Country Head Ghana, DHL Global Forwarding (https://bit.ly/36gTeOQ).

Business Insider Africa: Business Insider Africa is Africa’s leading innovative business news provider. It is targeting aspirational business leaders and is featuring the latest innovation, technology and business news from Africa alongside features on lifestyle, markets and more verticals. It runs all the global Business Insider content alongside Africa-focused interviews, data and more.

Pulse: Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Pulse’s mass media platforms and social media channels reach millions of users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across all channels. The Pulse Network brings together top media assets & creators. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Pulse Products is an offering to Pulse’s users that is enabled by its media brand, content and distribution.

