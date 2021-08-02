RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (01 August 2021)

New Cases: 467 Sample Size: 5,217 Positivity Rate: 9.0% Recoveries: 195 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 2,137,572 Total Confirmed Cases: 203,680 Total Recoveries: 189,131 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,946

