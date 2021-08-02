Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (01 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 467 Sample Size: 5,217 Positivity Rate: 9.0% Recoveries: 195 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 2,137,572 Total Confirmed Cases: 203,680 Total Recoveries: 189,131 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,946
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
