Nairobi has 766 cases, Nakuru 126, Meru 83, Uasin Gishu 74, Kiambu 49, Kitui 46, Machakos 44, Kericho 30, Kisumu 28, Mombasa 27, Kajiado 22, Migori 20, Bungoma 20, Busia 19, Narok 17, Nyamira 16, Kilifi 15, Laikipia 11, Bomet 9, Garissa 7, Siaya 7, Nandi 5, Nyeri 5, Kisii 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 2, Makueni 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1, Baringo 1 and Wajir 1.

498 patients have recovered from the disease, 372 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 126 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,268. We thank our healthcare workers for their good work that has enabled us to achieve these results.

A total of 1,080 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,825 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 121 patients are in the ICU, 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

81 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 68 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

26 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours while 23 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,092. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

