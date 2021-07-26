Corporate Council on Africa prepares to welcome Heads of State and Global Business Leaders to the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit

In addition to Commerce Secretary Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Hon. John Kerry, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Chief Operating Officer David Marchick are among the U.S. Cabinet officials, agency heads, and other senior executives from the Biden-Harris Administration who will participate in the Summit. And White House Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks will be making an exciting announcement on the next chapter of the U.S. Prosper Africa initiative.

The Summit is known as the premier business event bringing together captains of industry from the United States and Africa.We are delighted to announce that among the more than 500 CEOs and senior private sector executives at this year’s Summit, we will hear from Visa Chairman and CEO Al F. Kelly, Jr.; Bruce Cleaver, CEO, DeBeers Group; William Killeen, CEO, Acrow Bridge; Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines; Karan Bhatia, Vice President, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google; Angela Hwang, President, Biopharmaceutical Group, Pfizer; Admassu Tadesse, President, and CEO, Trade and Development Bank; Bassem Bibi, Divisional Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Global Accounts IDEM/ARDX, Abbott; Vilo Trska, Senior Vice President for Sub-Sahara Africa, Procter & Gamble; Olugbenga Agboola, Founder & CEO, Flutterwave; and Akin Dawodu, Head, Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster, Citi.

This year’sSummit is specifically designed to facilitate and elevate business-to-business and business-to-government engagement, and providea platform for U.S. and African business and government leaders toengageon key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT,finance, and more.The Summit’s nearly 1500 private sector and government decision makersregistered to date will be able to network, meet potential business partners and explorenew business opportunities.

CCA's U.S.-Africa Business Summitis regarded asone ofthe essential conferenceson doing business and investing in Africa.Thevirtual eventwill address today’smost important challenges to investors in Africaby facilitatinghigh-level roundtables,sector-focuseddiscussions,as well asbreakout sessions, and three country-focused sessions on doing business in Botswana, Angola, and Liberia.

Much has happened since the last U.S.-Africa Business Summit held in Maputo, Mozambique in 2019. As countries and companies look to recover from the health and economic impacts of the COVID pandemic, 2021 presents a special time and opportunity to relaunch and even redefine the commitment to developing and, more importantly, implementing business-friendly initiatives and policies that foster a stronger U.S.-Africa economic partnership.

The 2021 U.S.-Africa Business Summit is proudly sponsored by leading global businesses and organizations including Abbott,Acrow Bridge,All Africa Global Media,Caterpillar, Chevron, Citi,Computer Frontiers Inc.,Covington & Burling,Creative Associates International,Development Finance International (DFI), Inc.,ExxonMobil Corporation, Fayus Inc.,Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC,Flutterwave Inc.,General William, and Joyce Ward,Gilead Sciences,Google,Jean Boulle Group,Jeune Afrique,Pfizer Inc.,Prosper Africa,P&G,Rabin Martin,Sun Africa,Trade and Development Bank,Visa,and Vulcan.

To find outmore about the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit on July 27 - 29, visit www.USAfricaBizSummit.com .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

Learn more about Corporate Council on Africa at www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com

Media files