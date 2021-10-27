RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Foreign Minister Maas on the coup in the Sudan and Germany's engagement in the country

Authors:

APO Importer

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (27 October) regarding the coup in the Sudan and Germany’s engagement in the country:

Germany - Federal Foreign Office
Germany - Federal Foreign Office

The military coup in the Sudan is a catastrophic development. It is putting the country in a perilous situation and is calling the Sudan’s democratic and peaceful future, an objective that the international community has been working to achieve, into question.

Recommended articles

I condemn the actions of the military, which has not only illegally detained Prime Minister Hamdok and others, but has also taken violent steps against those protesting yesterday for the cause of democracy in the Sudan, in the strongest possible terms. General al-Burhan and his supporters must not be allowed to obstruct the path of democracy. Prime Minister Hamdok and the other individuals who have been detained must be released without delay and the ousting of the civilian-led interim government must be rescinded.

The people in the Sudan and Prime Minister Hamdok continue to have our support.

If it is not ended immediately, the coup by the military will have severe consequences for the international engagement that Germany has been instrumental in supporting and coordinating in recent years. The coup is undermining the very foundations of this engagement. Germany will not continue its support under these conditions. We are liaising closely with our partners with a view to the joint way forward.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Germany - Federal Foreign Office.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Automatic inspection system for imagePRESS C10010VP Series enhanced to read variable data, barcodes and QR codes

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)

City of Cape Town Partners with African Energy Week 2021 for the Continent's Premier Energy Event

African Energy Chamber