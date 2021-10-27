Ghana: African Development Bank extends $75 million loan to Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund for portfolio expansion

“This loan is an important step to anchor the sustainability of a national infrastructure financing vehicle in Ghana, a model we’d like to promote to bridge the infrastructure financing gap over the continent,” said Amadou Oumarou, African Development Bank Director for Infrastructure & Urban Development.

Since 2016, the Fund has committed over 88% of its equity investment capital towards several infrastructure projects within the transport, climate resilient energy, ICT and affordable housing sectors, while successfully mobilizing over one billion dollars of private capital from both domestic and international sources.

In terms of development impact, The African Development Bank’s participation is expected to catalyze private sector-led infrastructure development, expand access to infrastructure services in Ghana, and generate significant employment opportunities.

The African Development Bank’s support aligns with Ghana’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies 2017-2024 and Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTDF 2018-2021), as well as the African Development Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, and High-5 strategic priorities.

As of July 2021, The African Development Bank has provided over $3 billion of financing for various projects in Ghana, of which over $600 million has been directed towards various road, aviation, and rail transportation projects.

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.