RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

High-level Delegation from AMISOM Visit Galmudug State to Assess Election Security Preparedness

Authors:

APO Importer

A high-level delegation from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), led by the Force Commander, Lieutenant General Diomede Ndegeya, on Sunday visited Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of the Galmudug State in Somalia, to assess the welfare and operational readiness of its personnel to secure the elections in the area.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

The delegation visited the AMISOM Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Dhusamareb, a polling station in the town and later held a closed-door meeting with the President of Galmudug President, Ahmed Abdi Kaariye “Qorqor”, and senior commanders from the Somalia National Army (SNA).

Recommended articles

Speaking after the meetings, the AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Ndegeya, said they were impressed by the level of preparedness for the Elections and urged both Somalia security forces and AMISOM personnel to redouble their efforts, to ensure that the elections take place in a secured environment, without any disruptions.

“We also met with the local administration officials and SNA to discuss how we can enhance and accelerate our joint operations. We were very fortunate to be received by His Excellency the President of Galmudug. He briefed us on the security situation, and assured us that it was under control,” said Lt. Gen. Ndegeya.

He urged AMISOM military and police personnel deployed in the area to enhance coordination among themselves to ensure that the Mission achieves its objectives.

“I also came here to boost the morale of our troops and to enhance coordination between AMISOM police and AMISOM military components. We discussed extensively how they can better coordinate, to move forward with their main task, to secure Somalia elections,” the Force Commander added.

The AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie, revealed AMISOM Police personnel deployed to Dhusamareb on September 20, 2021, are integrating well with local security agencies to secure elections.

Dhusamareb in the Galmudug State falls under the Area of Responsibility of AMISOM Sector Four with the headquarters in Beledweyne in the HirShabelle State. The AMISOM Sector Four Commander, Colonel Hassan Jama Farah, said the visit was timely.

“We came to assess the security situation and also see how preparations for the elections are ongoing, assess election security and to also meet with AMISOM forces deployed here. We came to check both their working and accommodation needs,” said Col. Farah.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Commodity Markets to Remain Volatile: ECA

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Ethiopia: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the decision to expel seven United Nations officials

Council of the European Union

NBA to Debut Short Film "NBA Lane" Featuring Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA Players and Legends Commemorating the League's 75th Anniversary Season

National Basketball Association (NBA)