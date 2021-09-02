IsDB Institute and World Bank Launch Reference Guide on Islamic Finance for Infrastructure PPP Projects

It covers the role Islamic finance can play in the infrastructure financing challenge, the major players in the global Islamic finance industry, the potential alternatives offered by Islamic finance to meet the public infrastructure financing gap, and the Islamic finance structures for infrastructure PPP projects.

The document is a timely response to the stakeholder feedback that voiced a need for augmented capacity and for diving deeper into each aspect of Islamic finance as applied to infrastructure and PPPs.

In his opening speech during the 15th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance, the Chairman of the IsDB Group , H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser , welcomed the joint effort of the World Bank and the IsDB to develop the Reference Guide, explaining that: “As countries try to find sustainable and complementary sources of financing for their post-COVID-19 economic recovery, the reference guide can be a helpful tool”.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, the Acting Director General of IsDB Institute , welcomed the launch of the Reference Guide as an excellent outcome of the collaboration between the IsDB and World Bank. “The document can serve as a practical tool that will help reduce costs and standardize transactions for PPP stakeholders,” he added.

The Global Director of the Infrastructure Finance, PPPs & Guarantees Group at the World Bank, Mr. Imad Fakhoury , in his keynote speech during the forum, stressed the importance of Islamic finance in mobilising private sector infrastructure financing in his keynote speech.

“Islamic Finance has a key role to play in helping developing countries, both Muslim and non-Muslim, achieve the SDGs,” he said. “It can improve the stability of the financial sector with features such as its profit-and-loss sharing arrangements and requirements for a link to the real economy through the creation of physical assets. The asset backed, ringfenced and project specific nature of Islamic finance structures and their emphasis on sharing risks, makes them a natural fit for infrastructure public private partnerships.”

The Reference Guide includes detailed Shariah-compliant PPP case studies on the Doraleh Container Terminal Project in Djibouti, Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan, the Foundation Wind Projects, Foundation Wind Energy I & II, in Pakistan and the Konya PPP Health Campus Project in Turkey. It also provides a complete set of Islamic finance template agreements as practical tools which can be applied, with modification, to a host of infrastructure projects.

About the IsDB Institute (IsDBI): The IsDB Institute (IsDBI), previously known as IRTI, is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. In alignment with the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategy and the President’s 5-Year Program, IsDBI works as a catalyst for knowledge-based sustainable development.

