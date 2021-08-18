Issuing Presidential Statement, Security Council Expresses Grave Concern over Dire Situation in West Africa, Sahel, Gulf of Guinea

Primary responsibility for restoring stability and protecting civilians rests with Governments in the region, with support from the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), regional organizations and the international community, it said.It reaffirmed the need to address underlying conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, emphasized women’s participation in maintaining peace and stability, and encouraged UNOWAS to integrate information on the impact of climate change and natural hazards in its activities.

Expressing grave concern over the impact of the Libyan conflict on neighbouring countries, particularly in the Sahel, the Council encouraged further international support and regional cooperation to tackle the illicit transfer, accumulation and misuse of weapons and the flow of armed groups and mercenaries.

It welcomed the crucial role played by the Multinational Joint Task Force and the joint force of the Group of Five (G5) for the Sahel against terrorists in the region, while stressing the importance of continued bilateral and international support to ensure the full operationalization and autonomy of the G5 Sahel joint force. Regarding piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, the Council welcomed enhanced cooperation between ECOWAS and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and a commitment to reactive regional coordination mechanisms for maritime safety.

Turning to political concerns, the Council — recalling the importance of political dialogue and consensus-building among all stakeholders to achieve sustainable reconciliation — stressed that good governance is critical for long-term peace and stability in West Africa and the Sahel.It commended the recent democratic transition in Niger and reconciliation efforts in Burkina Faso, Côted’Ivoire and Togo.It further commended national efforts to grow the number of women in senior government positions.

The Council went on to express concern about the humanitarian situation, which is being exacerbated by the pandemic, forced displacement, social inequalities and violence, and food insecurity, which is particularly severe in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin. It called for unhindered humanitarian access to all persons in need, greater funding for humanitarian response plans, and equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

It concluded by reiterating the importance of expediting the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel and the United Nations Support Plan for the Sahel. In that respect, it welcomed collaboration between the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, and the Organization’s Special Coordinator for development in the Sahel, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye.

