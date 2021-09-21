Kenya is Sri Lanka's good friend Kananathan tells the Foreign Minister of Kenya

High Commissioner Kananathan emphasized that the recent air connectivity between Colombo and Nairobi by the Sri Lankan Airlines was the turning point in bringing the two countries physically close to deepen the bilateral cooperation. The High Commissioner briefed the Foreign Minister on the ongoing vibrant vaccination drive in Sri Lanka under the direct guidance of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to inoculate the entire population in the shortest possible time. He further opined that with the successful eradication of COVID-19, the air connectivity will enable trade, investment, tourism, people and people contact to gradually increase between the two countries. As regards the cooperation at multilateral forums, High Commissioner Kananathan added that the two countries should continue to work together at multilateral forums for the mutual benefit of the countries. Foreign Minister Omamo responded by reassuring of Kenya’ s support to continue the existing effective cooperation between Kenya and Sri Lanka at international and regional forums including in the United Nations and its agencies, Commonwealth, NAM, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) etc.