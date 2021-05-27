RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Lady Cranes XV Selection

Lady Cranes XV coach Leonard Lubambula has today announced the 30-woman squad for the second camp of the national team.

A squad of 32 players was summoned for the first camp in Jinja last week from which two trial games were played. It is from this camp that players were evaluated for national team selection.

“The selected 30 players are going to drive us to the set goal for this year’s campaign. The team is a mixture of experienced and new players which gives a solid step into next year’s 2022 campaign that starts the rugby World Cup cycle.”- Coach Leonard Lubambula

Selected team:

Forwards

  1. Patricia Anek-Kitgum queens
  2. Peace Mirembe -Black Pearls
  3. Lyton Nakabugo -Thunderbirds
  4. Faith Namugga -Avengers
  5. Doreen Sijali-Avengers
  6. Salamusida -Black Pearls
  7. Yvonne Najjuma-Thunderbirds
  8. Adongpiny mercy -Kitgum
  9. Winnie Atyang-Thunderbirds 3days
  10. Lydia Namabiro-B Pearls
  11. Teddy Iwutung-Thunderbirds
  12. Zauma Nashuha-Mbale
  13. Maimuna Nasozzi – Avengers
  14. Peace Lekuru-Avengers
  15. Charity Atimango- Thunderbirds
  16. Sarah Kirabo – Avengers
  17. Ayot Mary Gloria- Black Pearls
  18. Angel Zziwa – Avengers

Backs

  1. Masitula Nambozo-Mbale
  2. Racheal Mufuwa -Black Pearl
  3. Rita Naddunga
  4. Julie Nandawula-Avengers
  5. Asha Nakityo-Thunderbirds
  6. Kwagala Diana-Black Pearls friday
  7. Winnie Nabulo-Thunderbirds
  8. Christine Akello-Avengers
  9. Grace Auma – Black Pearls
  10. Samiya Ayikoru – Thunderbirds
  11. Nakuya Agnes – Thunderbirds
  12. Charlotte Mudoola T – BP

Management

  • Coach Leo Lubambula
  • Coach Ben Kigongo
  • Dr. Nelson Mayeku
  • TM Racheal B.Kakaire

