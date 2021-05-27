Lady Cranes XV Selection

“The selected 30 players are going to drive us to the set goal for this year’s campaign. The team is a mixture of experienced and new players which gives a solid step into next year’s 2022 campaign that starts the rugby World Cup cycle.”- Coach Leonard Lubambula
- Patricia Anek-Kitgum queens
- Peace Mirembe -Black Pearls
- Lyton Nakabugo -Thunderbirds
- Faith Namugga -Avengers
- Doreen Sijali-Avengers
- Salamusida -Black Pearls
- Yvonne Najjuma-Thunderbirds
- Adongpiny mercy -Kitgum
- Winnie Atyang-Thunderbirds 3days
- Lydia Namabiro-B Pearls
- Teddy Iwutung-Thunderbirds
- Zauma Nashuha-Mbale
- Maimuna Nasozzi – Avengers
- Peace Lekuru-Avengers
- Charity Atimango- Thunderbirds
- Sarah Kirabo – Avengers
- Ayot Mary Gloria- Black Pearls
- Angel Zziwa – Avengers
- Masitula Nambozo-Mbale
- Racheal Mufuwa -Black Pearl
- Rita Naddunga
- Julie Nandawula-Avengers
- Asha Nakityo-Thunderbirds
- Kwagala Diana-Black Pearls friday
- Winnie Nabulo-Thunderbirds
- Christine Akello-Avengers
- Grace Auma – Black Pearls
- Samiya Ayikoru – Thunderbirds
- Nakuya Agnes – Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Mudoola T – BP
- Coach Leo Lubambula
- Coach Ben Kigongo
- Dr. Nelson Mayeku
- TM Racheal B.Kakaire
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.
Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com