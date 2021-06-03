Mahamat ANNADIF reaffirms the mobilization of the United Nations to support Guinea-Bissau in its efforts to consolidate democratic institutions

Mr. ANNADIF had a series of meetings with Bissau-Guinean authorities. He was received in audience by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. He also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities, Ms. Suzi Carla Barbosa; the Deputy Prime Minister, Soares Sambú; and the First Vice-President of the Parliament, Ms. Adja Satu Camará. The Special Representative also held meetings with the main political parties represented in parliament.
