Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by calling for applications for Scholarships for new important Specialities for local doctors across Africa

We have so far provided for more than 1100 Doctors from 42 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with one & two-year specialty training in multiple fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility specialty, to be the first in their countries”.
So far, Merck Foundation has provided medical specialty training in various specialties to doctors from the following 42 countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Vietnam, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Sudan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Rwanda, Philippines, Peru, Nigeria, Niger, Nepal, Namibia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Mexico, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malawi, Liberia, Kenya, Indonesia, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Ethiopia, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Cambodia, Burundi, Botswana, and Bangladesh.
