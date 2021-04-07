RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by calling for applications for Scholarships for new important Specialities for local doctors across Africa

Authors:

APO Importer

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministers of Health, have already provided for more than 1100 doctors from 42 Countries with 1 &amp; 2-year specialty scholarship to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare in Africa, Asia, and Latin America in specialties of Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology &amp; Fertility specialty, to be the first in their countries.

Merck Foundation

Apo

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, mark ‘World Health Day’ 2021 together with 19 African First Ladies and the Minister of Health by announcing scholarships in various new specialties for young African Doctors .

Recommended articles

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “In line with our vision to strengthen the public healthcare system in Africa, Asia, and developing countries, on this World Health Day, I am very proud to announce that Merck Foundation have widened the horizons by introducing scholarships for young local doctors in many new underserved specialties including: Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Mental Health: Psychological Therapies, Orthopedic Trauma Science, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Pain Management, Psychiatry, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Neuroimaging for research, Urology, Trauma, and orthopedics. We are very proud to invite applications from African and Asian doctors from under-served communities for these scholarships on our mail: info@merck-foundation.com”.

Merck Foundation continues to build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries with the aim to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further elaborated, “We believe that every patient is important and deserves the best of specialized treatment, irrespective of the geographical parameters. Thus, we at Merck Foundation strongly believe that building professional healthcare capacity is the best strategy to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions for patients in underserved communities.

We have so far provided for more than 1100 Doctors from 42 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with one &amp; two-year specialty training in multiple fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology &amp; Fertility specialty, to be the first in their countries”.

So far, Merck Foundation has provided medical specialty training in various specialties to doctors from the following 42 countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Vietnam, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Sudan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Rwanda, Philippines, Peru, Nigeria, Niger, Nepal, Namibia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Mexico, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malawi, Liberia, Kenya, Indonesia, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Ethiopia, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Cambodia, Burundi, Botswana, and Bangladesh.

For Scholarship Eligibility Criteria for the Online Courses, visit our website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

The applications can be submitted along with the CV to: info@merck-foundation.com

To watch the Testimonials of Merck Foundation Oncology Fellowship Alumni from Africa, pls visit: https://bit.ly/39ObS2V.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard: Facebook:bit.ly/2LdbD8F Twitter:bit.ly/2LesKH8 YouTube:bit.ly/3sdHMxm Instagram:bit.ly/2LC26rm Flickr:bit.ly/2XqzQdU Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com Download Merck Foundation App: https://bit.ly/2MmNvAU

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality &amp; equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/2MU6Fht), Twitter (bit.ly/3scVf8t), Instagram (bit.ly/3boJ0jr), YouTube (bit.ly/3sf4aWX) and Flicker (bit.ly/3snPHZ8).

Media files

Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

I didn't relapse - Abena Korkor speaks on nude posts and TV3 brouhaha (VIDEO)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine