RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Sao Tome and Principe Foreign Minister

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Edite do Ramos da Costa, on the sidelines of the ceremonial meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, which took place in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

The meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral cooperation, and a number of issues of joint interest.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Commodity Markets to Remain Volatile: ECA

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Ethiopia: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the decision to expel seven United Nations officials

Council of the European Union

NBA to Debut Short Film "NBA Lane" Featuring Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA Players and Legends Commemorating the League's 75th Anniversary Season

National Basketball Association (NBA)