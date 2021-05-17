Ministry of Primary Education of the Republic of Cameroon will receive 1 mln licenses of Russian MyOffice software

The memorandum was signed during a business mission held in the country, which entailed a series of meetings at the highest state level. For example, at a meeting with Mr. Joseph Dion Ngute, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon, the parties discussed the current challenges in the sphere of information security faced by leaders of the republic, and discussed proposals for developing a digitization program in the country using Russian software.

"Signing the memorandum became a logical continuation of the collaboration with MyOffice. Last year, we initiated pilot projects for implementation in 10 schools around Cameroon, which demonstrated their effectiveness as part of the school program. Our approach to teaching children involves not only the transfer of fundamental scientific knowledge, including natural sciences, but also the development of digital literacy skills among the younger generations. We are interested in using the safe Russian software MyOffice in our teaching practices, and starting from today, it will be delivered to all schools around the country," declared Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, Minister of Primary Education of the Republic of Cameroon .

"MyOffice arouses genuine interest among African countries that are taking their first steps on the road to civilization and facing new challenges in the field of IT. The Republic of Cameroon was one of the first to prioritize the development of its digital sovereignty; it recognized the need to upgrade its own proprietary infrastructure, and has already seen the first positive results of pilot projects to implement Russian software. The official agreement was a confirmation of the Government of the Republic of Cameroon's serious interest in switching to modern and safe MyOffice products," stated Jafar Hilali, founder and managing partner of Carousel Finance SA, a master partner for distribution of MyOffice in African countries .

"The Republic of Cameroon aims to become a leader on the African continent by providing its citizens with modern digital services and support. Today, 14% of the population have Internet connection, and the total length of high-speed communication lines exceeds 8,000 km. It is clear that implementing digitization in the country would be impossible without first providing training and developing digital literacy. Switching to the modern Russian software MyOffice in Cameroonian schols will make it possible to achieve this goal more quickly and easily," believes Gleb Cheglakov, managing partner of Carousel Finance SA .

"We see great potential in developing the Russian-African partnership, and believe that the Republic of Cameroon is one of the most attractive countries for Russian business, since it shows stable population growth and economic prosperity. According to the World Bank, the population size has increased by 27% in the last ten years alone, and the per capita GDP has grown by 41% over the same period. The signing of the high-level memorandum highlights the mutual interest and expands new horizons for development of the private-public partnership," pointed out Dmitry Komissarov, General Director of MyOffice .

About MyOffice:

MyOffice is a Russian IT company that develops secure office solutions for document collaboration and communications. The MyOffice platform includes a complete set of essential desktop, mobile and web applications for intercommunications and working with documents on PCs, tablets and smartphones anywhere in the world. MyOffice solutions ensure complete control over data, meet the industry's security standards, are suited for organizations of any size and for home use, and are available in 13 languages. MyOffice has been creating high-tech products since 2013. Over 300 major organizations and public bodies in Russia are already using the company's solutions: Russian Mail, the Federal Tax Service, the Russian Guard, Russian Railways, the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Rosatom Corporation, Gazprom, Aeroflot, TASS, etc. Educational institutions across Russia have also chosen to use MyOffice products. The company's partner network includes over 1,500 authorized partners in all regions around Russia and abroad. All MyOffice solutions are on the Domestic Software List and comply with all Russian laws.

