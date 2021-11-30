RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Museveni Arrives in Dar for Three-Day State Visit

Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Dar es Salaam and welcomed by his host President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam on Saturday. After landing at the Airport, Mr. Museveni inspected a special guard of honour and be accorded 21-gun salutes.

The two leaders were expected to hold a tête-à-tête which will be followed by official talks. Using his official Twitter handle @KagutaMuseveni, President Museveni twitted: "Arrived in Tanzania, where I will hold bilateral talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan. We will be discussing the various opportunities and prospects that the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project presents to the East African Community."

According to the schedule, Presidents Samia and Museveni are expected to participate in a business forum between Tanzania and Uganda, of which among other things will focus on oil and gas sector. President Museveni is also scheduled to visit Dar es Salaam Port and inspect the ongoing construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at the main station.

The Ugandan leader will also visit Chato District in Geita Region and hand over a primary school constructed through his sponsorship to the government and visit the family of the late fifth phase president John Magufuli. Thereafter, President Museveni will conclude his visit and bid farewell to his host, President Samia and return to his country.

