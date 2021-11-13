Nestl� Empowering Rural Women in South West Nigeria

Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Khaled Ramadan said, “We are happy to fulfil our promise of expanding Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria to reach more women in other parts of Nigeria. We are pleased with the progress made by the first 50 beneficiaries who currently enjoy the training and mentorship provided by Nestlé and her implementation partners - Straplan Advisory Ltd. They are reporting faster turnover and increased revenue as well as stronger visibility of their outlets within their locations. We are therefore confident that the 50 selected retailers in South West Nigeria will also reap the full benefits of the support we are providing through training, mentorship and grants.”

In his remarks at the launch of the second phase in Oshogbo, Osun State, Mr. Phranklin Audu, Lead Trainer & Head of Partnerships at Straplan Advisory Ltd, said, “Following the successful implementation of the pilot phase, the rural women empowerment project from Nestlé Nigeria in its second phase sees rural women from the South-Western Region (Osun & Ekiti States) benefiting from the economic and social empowerment initiative. We commend the Nestlé team for sustaining this initiative. To empower traders with 300% of their current monthly revenue at zero cost to the beneficiaries is indeed worthy of commendation”

One of the beneficiaries Mrs. Bashiru Hairat expressed her gratitude to Nestle. She said, “I want to thank Nestlé for doing a lot for my family. I am so happy that I was selected to participate in this program. The grant will increase my business and income which will enable me improve my standard of living and that of my family.”

Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria, is designed to help rural women retailers scale up their businesses and sustain the new level of up to three times the size of their existing business. It is one of the Creating Shared Value initiatives that Nestlé deploys to help build thriving communities by improving livelihoods.

The training and mentorship elements of the project are provided by Straplan Advisory Ltd who has a track record of helping rural dwellers access information and skills to improve their standards of living. Each beneficiary retailer is linked to a one-on-one mentor for guidance and consistent support over three months to ensure their success.

The first phase of Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria was launched in the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory in August 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nestlé.

About Nestlé Nigeria: Nestlé Nigeria is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. For over 59 years, the company has been delighting consumers around Nigeria by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food.

With a staff strength of over 2,200 direct employees, 3 manufacturing sites, 7 branch offices and a head office located in Lagos, the company produces and markets several iconic brands including NESTLÉ PURELIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, MAGGI and NESCAFÉ.

Nestlé’s purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come.

