Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the Central African Republic

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack by the Presidential Guard of the Central African Republic against a vehicle of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Bangui, on Monday, which resulted in the wounding of ten unarmed, newly deployed, Egyptian peacekeepers.

United Nations Secretary-General

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in investigating and promptly holding accountable the perpetrators of this unacceptable attack.

The Secretary-General wishes a speedy and full recovery to the wounded peacekeepers and civilians, and reiterates his gratitude to the people and the Government of Egypt for their contribution to peace and stability in the Central African Republic. The Secretary-General also expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family of the Central African civilian who was killed during the incident.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and continued support of the United Nations to the Central African Republic.

