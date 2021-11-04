RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with deep concern the escalation of military confrontation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson recalls his statement of 9 November 2020, and once again urges all parties to safeguard the territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. He further urges the parties to engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the country.

In this regard, the Chairperson calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the full respect for the life and property of civilians, as well as state infrastructure.

The Chairperson further call on the parties to urge their supporters against acts of reprisal against any community, and refrain from hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.

The Chairperson reminds the parties of their international obligations regarding compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, with particular regard to the protection of civilians and ensuring access to humanitarian assistance by communities in need.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to work with the parties in support of a consensual political process.

To this end, the Chairperson calls on the parties to engage with the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President H.E Olusegun Obasanjo.

