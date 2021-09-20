RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) Records 235 New Projects in 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), has registered a total of 235 projects during the current fiscal year, up from 219 projects registered in the correspondent period last year. Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr. Gerson Msigwa said on Sunday noting that despite the COVID-19 Pandemic there has been a conducive investment climate.

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel
Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel

According to him, between March to August this year TIC has registered a total of 133 of projects which are expected to create 29,709 employment by the time it is completed. "This is an increase compared to the last year where during this period TIC registered about 105 projects and created 8,252 employments," he said.

Recommended articles

Mr. Msigwa said that according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 2020) World Investment Report,Tanzania received an investment of 1bn US Dollars which is equivalent to 1,235tr/- that has made Tanzania the leading source of valuable investment in East Africa.

Explaining further, He noted that the value of investment invested according to TIC, from March to August is 2,98 bn US Dollars approximately to 7 tr/- compared to the correspondent period last year in which the investment was 510 million US Dollars.

"So during this period the investment has increased significantly, this year's investment is huge compared to the previous investment," he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media files

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel
Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource Deliver "Chat 2 Pay" Contactless Checkout In Store and In Chat to Businesses Worldwide

Clickatell

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

IOM's First Psychosocial Counselling Master's Degree in Nigeria Aims to Benefit Victims of Conflict

International Organization for Migration (IOM)