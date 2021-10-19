UNESCO hands over the Religious Leaders' Adolescent and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights' Toolkit

The toolkit aims to equip religious leaders with resources for engaging with their communities to address the needs and challenges related to Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (ASRHR). Clerics that participated in the handover ceremony indicated that SRHR is a critical in redressing young people in Tanzania in order to create a more mindful, respectful, and equal and informed community. This observation was given by Saida Mukhi, Executive Director for the Tanzania Interfaith Partnership (TIP). The UNESCO Dar es Salaam Head of office on his side believes that education is one of the most powerful ways to improve people’s health and if it is of good quality and relevant for the lives of learners, it will contribute to sustainable development. The two versions of the toolkit will help both Muslim and Christian clerics to address needs and challenges related to SRH, HIV/AIDS and gender based violence prevention.