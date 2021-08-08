U.S. Government Hands Over Tuberculosis Diagnostic Equipment to Support Health Facilities in Tanzania

Tanzania Health Promotion Support (THPS) Executive Director, Dr. Redempta Mbatia, transferred the eight GeneXpert machines and 11 iLED microscopes to Songwe Regional Commissioner, Hon. Omary Mgumba, who received the equipment on behalf of all four regions. The event took place at Mlowo Dispensary in Songwe region. Attendees included representatives from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MOHCDGEC); President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG); Songwe’s Regional Medical Officer, Regional TB and Leprosy Coordinator, Regional Laboratory Technologist; and District Medical Officers for Mbozi and Tunduma Districts. The donated equipment will be installed at health facilities with high patient volume, identified by regional health managers. Tanzania ranks among the 30 highest TB burden countries in the world. USAID’s Uhuru TB and FP LON Activity aims to improve access to and use of quality TB and family planning services for better health outcomes in Katavi, Kigoma, Rukwa, and Songwe regions. Prior to this donation, these four regions had only 16 GeneXpert machines and 13 iLED microscopes serving a population of nearly 6 million. This results in low health facility and community TB case identification. GeneXpert diagnostic equipment reduces diagnostic turnaround time from two – three weeks to 90 – 120 minutes. iLED microscopy will be used to increase TB case detection at the facilities with no GeneXpert machines.