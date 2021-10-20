U.S. Government Supports Socioeconomic Development and Youth Leadership Initiatives in Cabo Delgado

The third project, USAID Youth-Led ,will develop leadership and vocational skills for youth aged 15-29 in Cabo Delgado. Due to social exclusion, unemployment, poverty and fears about their future, many of the approximately 400,000 youth in Cabo Delgado have few economic options and can become targets for manipulation and recruitment by extremists, criminal networks or other negative actors. This project will help youth and communities better address economic and social challenges through training, small business initiatives, dialogue, and youth-led community development activities.

On a recent visit to Pemba, USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki met with provincial and district officials and several partners of these new programs. She reiterated the U.S. Government’s commitment to supporting local efforts to address the challenges facing Cabo Delgado. “These programs are part of USAID’s new five-year strategy that prioritizes the North for continued USAID assistance,” said Ms. Pataki. “They, along with USAID’s other work in Cabo Delgado, will promote a peaceful, prosperous, and healthy Mozambique where citizens benefit from expanded investments.”

USAID is investing more than $7 million for these new programs, over the next three years. This is part of the more than $121 million the U.S. Government has invested in community resilience and humanitarian assistance programs in Cabo Delgado since 2020. Promoting community resilience and improving livelihoods are critical components of the broader U.S. Government assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.

